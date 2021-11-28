‘Don’t think current crop are as good’: Ex-NZ player rates Rahane & co against spin, draws comparison with India legends

Riding on Shreyas Iyer's brilliant 65 and a resilient show by wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, India imposed a stiff 284-run target for New Zealand in the ongoing Test in Kanpur.

However, there was a time when India were struggling at 51/5, before spinner R Ashwin combined with Iyer to rescue the hosts out of danger. The pair added 52 runs for the sixth-wicket before Ashwin was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson on 32.

Following his dismissal, Saha, who was carrying a stiff neck, took charge in the middle and went on to score his sixth half-century in Tests to drive India to a formidable position. The 35-year-old finished unbeaten on 61 as the hosts piled 234/7 before Rahane called his batters back after gaining a healthy 283-run lead.

Analysing India's show with the bat, especially stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, former Kiwi bowler Simon Doull was not impressed with the performance.

Rahane could only muster four in the second innings before he was trapped LBW by Ajaz Patel.

“He’s a better player than that. His dismissals against spin since 2019, you look at those, outside the line of off-stump, a lot of full deliveries. So, he’s getting lbw with the one that’s skidding on, he’s nicked off, or he’s chipping one to cover, mid-off and those areas. So, those are the dismissals against spin he would be worried about,” remarked Doull about Rahane on Star Sports during the lunch break on Day 4 .

He then assessed the Indian batters in general and was not pleased, terming great players such as Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman way ahead of the current unit.

“Normally you’d think Indian players, Indian conditions, better players of spin. I don’t think by any stretch the current crop of Indian players are anywhere near the quality of players of spin of years gone by. The Laxmans, the Dravids, the Sachins, and Gautam Gambhir. Players like that who were just brilliant players of spin. I don’t think the current crop are as good,” the former Kiwi international said.

Doull also questioned the decline, wondering if lack of domestic cricket was one of the possible reasons behind it.

“Now, is that because the current crop of spinners don’t play domestic cricket – the top quality ones, the Jadejas, the Ashwins, the Axar Patels – so the batters are not facing top quality spin? Or are the batsmen not playing enough domestic cricket to face top quality spin?,” he questioned.

