India vs New Zealand 2019: MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli go on segway joyride after Napier win - Watch

Team India started its tour of New Zealand with a comfortable win in the first ODI at Napier as the bowlers decimated the hosts. After the post-match presentation, India’s former captain MS Dhoni and current captain Virat Kohli took turns to try their balance on the segway.

In a video posted by the BCCI, both Dhoni and Kohli can be seen trying the segway. ”Post-game shenanigans courtesy @msdhoni & @imVkohli This looks fun,” BCCI wrote on Twitter.

Dhoni has been in great from in the 50-over format as he picked up the ‘man of the series’ award in Australia after scoring three back to back half-centuries, two of which were in winning chases. Kohli too has been in rich vein of form, which saw him sweep all the top honours in the recently announced ICC Awards.

Kohli will be given a rest for the final two ODIs and the T20I series against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in his absence.

This comes as the selectors want to balance and manage the workloads of Indian players leading into the World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah, another player who features in all the formats, was rested for the Australia and New Zealand series.

“Considering his workload in the last few months, the team management and Senior selection committee is of the view that it would be ideal for him to get adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia,” the board said in a media statement.

The second ODI will be played at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 13:53 IST