India vs New Zealand: Trent Boult comes up with an unusual shot, Rohit Sharma can’t stop laughing – Watch

Trent Boult’s played a rather bizarre defensive shot off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and it left vice-captain Rohit Sharma in splits during the first ODI of the five-match series at McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday.

India recorded a convincing eight-wicket win to go 1-0 up in the series with Kuldeep Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan coming to the fore with the ball and bat respectively.

During the 37th over of the Kiwi innings, Boult tried to come down the track to Chahal but the spinner change the length of the delivery in the last minute. Boult had to change his shot and that is what caused the batsman to play the bizarre defensive shot.

Rohit Sharma, who was fielding at first slip, couldn’t control himself and burst into laughter. Boult himself was bemused and he too smiled looking at Rohit.

Spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a spin bowling masterclass, mesmerising New Zealand with six wickets between them, while Mohammed Shami claimed three as the hosts folded for a mere 157 with 12 overs to spare.

The target was reduced by two runs and one over for India following a 30-minute break when the setting sun blinded the eyes of players and umpires.

But the interruption made no difference to Shikhar Dhawan, who was unbeaten on 75 after leading India to mow down the target in 34.5 overs.

