India vs New Zealand: Suresh Raina reveals why batting at No.4 is ideal for MS Dhoni

India cricketer Suresh Raina feels that wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni should come up the order and bat at number four in ODIs.

In the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia, Dhoni struck three half-centuries on the trot to power India to a historic series win. While the first match ended in defeat for India, Dhoni anchored the chase to perfection in the next two matches to take the ‘Men in Blue’ over the line.

Raina feels that Dhoni is more than capable of batting with the tailenders but if he comes up the order, he can finish game alongside the batsmen at number five or six. Raina also mentioned that Dhoni enjoys the support of skipper Virat Kohli and has helped him express himself in the middle.

“Last couple of games (against Australia), he has been batting well. He can bat well with the tail-enders also. If he can bat at four, he can also finish games with the five, six and seven. A lot of players can play around him,” Raina told Sportstar.

“He has been playing with a positive frame of mind. He is hitting the ball really well, and most importantly, he is getting a lot of backup and support from Virat (Kohli). If you have the support of the captain, then you just go out there and express yourself. The No 4 slot suits him,” he added.

Earlier, even vice-captain Rohit Sharma put his weight behind Dhoni to come up the order and bat at number four.

“Personally, I always feel him batting at No. 4 will be ideal for the team,” Rohit told reporters after end of the first ODI. “Rayudu has done really well now at No. 4, so it totally depends what the captain and coach thinks about it. Personally asking, yes, I would be happy if he (Dhoni) bats at No. 4.”

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 11:48 IST