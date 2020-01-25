India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at Eden Park: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 23:50 IST

India have the chance to wrestle the initiative in the five-match series when they face New Zealand in the second T20I at Eden Park, Auckland. Team India lead the series 1-0 after beating the Kiwis by 5 wickets in the first T20I at the same venue. New Zealand put up a mammoth total of 204 runs at Eden Park on Friday on the back of fifties from Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro. But India chased down the target inside 19 overs as KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer smashed quick-fire half-centuries to propel the visitors to a famous victory.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will take place at Eden Park, Auckland.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I begin?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match begins at 12:20 pm IST on Sunday (January 26).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.