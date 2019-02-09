India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

In a season of many firsts for the Indian team, Rohit Sharma’s men will be aiming to become first among the equals to win a T20 International series in New Zealand when the two sides clash in the final match in Hamilton on Sunday.

A first T20 series victory in New Zealand will be the icing on the cake for the ‘Men in Blue’, who have far exceeded expectations during their three-month sojourn in this part of the world.

Also Read: India’s predicted XI for 3rd T20 – Couple of changes expected

With the series locked at 1-1, there is everything to play for in the decider which promises to be a cracker of a contest on a ‘Super Sunday’ with a spicy Seddon Park pitch in the offing.

Where is the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand being played?

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand match will be played in Hamilton.

What time does the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand begin?

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20I series?

The India-New Zealand ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-New Zealand T20I series?

The India-New Zealand T20I series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 13:40 IST