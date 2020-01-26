India vs New Zealand: After clinching 2nd T20I, Virat Kohli has a message in his Republic Day tweet

cricket

After clinching the second T20I, Team India captain posted a picture with the side with the captain: Stronger together. The skipper also used the opportunity to wish the nation a ‘Happy Republic Day’. The nation is today celebrating its 71st Republic Day.

“Stronger together. Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind,” Kohli tweeted.

Stronger together. 🙌🏼 Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HRP8fQ27XS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2020

India continued their dominant run over New Zealand as they crushed the hosts by 7 wickets to go 2-0 up in the series. It was a match where the Indian bowlers stepped up and controlled the innings as they restricted New Zealand to 132 on a sluggish surface.

“I think we backed it up with another good performance. The bowlers stood up and took control. It was a very good feature for us as team. That helped us to restrict New Zealand to such a low total,” Kohli said after the match.

He also spoke about the surface and how it gripped which helped his spinners and lauded the work of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja.

“We understood the angles of the field better, how the pitch was playing and I had to think on my feet as a captain. The ball gripped for the spinners and I think Jadeja was outstanding. Chahal was a banker. Bumrah was amazing as well, and Shami and Shardul and Shivam making very good contributions with the ball but I think we backed it up in the field more importantly,” the skipper further added.

KL Rahul was named man of the match for his 50 which guided the chase perfectly. “Different circumstances, the target was different and the pitch was different. I had a different responsibility. We lost Rohit and Kohli early, so I had to stay in there. The understanding of my game and reading my game has helped me. I always need to keep the team ahead. That’s been my mantra over the last few games,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation.