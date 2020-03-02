e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Can’t single out Rishabh Pant, batting unit failed collectively - Virat Kohli

India vs New Zealand: Can’t single out Rishabh Pant, batting unit failed collectively - Virat Kohli

Kohli, just like head coach Ravi Shastri, made it clear that Pant can make a difference in overseas conditions and he won’t like to deviate during future tours.

cricket Updated: Mar 02, 2020 13:04 IST
PTI
PTI
Christchurch
India's Rishabh Pant walks from the field after he was dismissed
India's Rishabh Pant walks from the field after he was dismissed (AP)
         

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday said the under-fire Rishabh Pant has got a “lot of chances” but the team is not looking to try someone else in the youngster’s place just yet as one player can’t be singled out in a collective failure. Pant has been under the scanner for the past one year because of his inconsistent run. His tally of 60 runs across four innings in the 0-2 Test series loss to New Zealand, which concluded here on Monday, has only amplified the debate whether it was prudent to leave out a keeper of Wriddhiman Saha’s calibre and back Pant.

“...we have given him (Pant) a lot of chances in the home season as well starting from Australia. Then he was not playing for a bit. In turn he really worked hard on himself,” Kohli came to Pant’s defence after the series here.

ALSO READ: Third-worst batting average, first whitewash under Virat Kohli - Numbers reveal India’s struggle

“You need to figure out when is the right time to give someone else a chance. If you push people too early, they can lose confidence,” he added. “...collectively, we didn’t perform. I don’t believe in singling him out. We take the hit together as a group whether it’s the batting group or as a team.” When asked if he believes Pant has taken his place in the side for granted, Kohli made it clear that the culture of this team doesn’t encourage anyone to think along those lines.

“I don’t see anyone taking his place for granted in this team. That’s the culture we have set. People are told to take responsibilities and work hard. Whether it happens or not is a different thing. Then you can have a conversation with the players,” he said.

“But no one has come here thinking I am going to play every game or I am indispensable,” he added in no uncertain terms.

ALSO READ: India suffer first series defeat in ICC World Test Championship, here is how the table stands now

Kohli, just like head coach Ravi Shastri, made it clear that Pant can make a difference in overseas conditions and he won’t like to deviate during future tours.

“The time that he didn’t play, he really worked hard on his game. So we thought this is the right time because of his game and the way he plays because he can make a difference lower down the order.

“That was our planning behind it. We can’t really fluctuate when it comes to what we planned,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Judge refuses to stop execution of 4 Delhi gangrape convicts, gets another plea
Judge refuses to stop execution of 4 Delhi gangrape convicts, gets another plea
‘This is not Delhi’: Mamata Banerjee over ‘goli’ slogans at Amit Shah’s rally
‘This is not Delhi’: Mamata Banerjee over ‘goli’ slogans at Amit Shah’s rally
‘Matter pertains to liberty’: SC to hear plea to free Omar Abdullah this week
‘Matter pertains to liberty’: SC to hear plea to free Omar Abdullah this week
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘What hell looks like’: When 170 cars went up in flames during Delhi riots
‘What hell looks like’: When 170 cars went up in flames during Delhi riots
BS 6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two launched, prices start at ₹1.60 lakh
BS 6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two launched, prices start at ₹1.60 lakh
You will soon be able to access in-flight WiFi
You will soon be able to access in-flight WiFi
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
Delhi Shiv Vihar ViolenceDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news