India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ on TV, online

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 final will be played between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Both the teams have been the standout performers in the eight-team tournament, and hence, it is no surprise that we are seeing a repeat of the Group A encounter in the final. India will take on New Zealand in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy final on Sunday,(PTI)

India have been undefeated in the tournament so far, winning four matches on the trot. On the other hand, New Zealand slipped up just once, and it was against India in Dubai on March 2.

Rohit Sharma and co defeated Australia in the semi-final by four wickets, while New Zealand got the better of South Africa in the second semi-final in Lahore.

New Zealand are currently sweating over the fitness of pacer Matt Henry while India have a fully fit squad to select from. Nevertheless, the summit clash is expected to be a cracking contest.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Kyle Jamieson.

India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Live streaming and live telecast

When will the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final take place?

India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 Final will take place on Sunday (March 9) at 2:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 2:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final take place?

India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 Final will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

How to watch the live telecast of India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final will be available on Star Sports Network.

How can you watch live streaming of India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

JioHotstar will stream the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final live.