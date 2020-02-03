e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: ‘Expecting things to get better’ - Zaheer Khan assesses India’s 5-0 T20I triumph

India vs New Zealand: ‘Expecting things to get better’ - Zaheer Khan assesses India’s 5-0 T20I triumph

This is only the third instance when India whitewashed their opponents in away T20 series. India had blanked the West Indies 3-0 in 2019 and beat Australia 3-0 in 2016.

cricket Updated: Feb 03, 2020 15:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
India players pose for a group photo as they celebrate a 5-0 series win.
India players pose for a group photo as they celebrate a 5-0 series win.(AP)
         

Former pacer Zaheer Khan on Monday described India’s 5-0 T20I triumph in New Zealand as a “huge achievement” and said they should carry the momentum into the three-match ODI series beginning on Wednesday. The Indian team whitewashed New Zealand with a dominant display, including prevailing in two super overs.

Asked about it, Zaheer told reporters here, “I am expecting things to get better. New Zealand were having a tough time, they tried to find answers to beat this Indian team. But I feel 5-0 victory is a huge achievement.” This is only the third instance when India whitewashed their opponents in away T20 series. India had blanked the West Indies 3-0 in 2019 and beat Australia 3-0 in 2016.

Also read: Indian fan banned from entering Bay Oval after abusing commentator - Report

“They should take a lot of pride from what they have done from the New Zealand. It is definitely going to be a tough (ODI) series for New Zealand.

“For India, it is about maintaining that momentum and carrying the confidence from previous series win to the ODI and test matches,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

