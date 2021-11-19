Hanuma Vihari posts cryptic tweet after New Zealand Test series snub, leaves fans guessing

Hanuma Vihari on Thursday posted a cryptic tweet a week after the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the 16-member squad (will be 17 in next Test) for the impending Test series against New Zealand. Vihari was among the notable absentees from the squad, but was later added to the India A team for the tour of South Africa.

The Chetan Sharma-led selection committee are yet to make an explanation behind the squad announcement, but the Andhra batter was added to the Priyank Pancal-led India A side, two days later, the team that will play 3 four-day matches in South Africa on November 23, 29 and December 6 in Bloemfontein.

Here is Vihari's tweet...

, — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) November 18, 2021

Vihari last represented India in the Test match against Australia in Sydney, where he fought valiantly with a hamstring tear to save the Test, which later played a huge role in the team's second consecutive Test series win Down Under.

However, Vihari's exclusion might be because of India's strategy of playing five specialist batters at home. In fact, Vihari has managed to feature in only one home Tests in his 12-match career.

Hence, the India A tour will be a perfect series for Vihari to get acclimatised to the South African conditions.