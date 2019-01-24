India vs New Zealand: India’s predicted XI for 2nd ODI - Change in bowling department

The Indian cricket team will be looking to continue their winning run when they take on New Zealand in the second ODI encounter in Mount Maunganui on Saturday. The visitors will be quite confident ahead of the match as they dominated the hosts in the first encounter and were able to clinch the match by eight wickets (D/L).

Electing to bat, New Zealand were bundled out for 157 at the McLean Park. In reply, India reached the revised target of 156 in 34.5 overs.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for the visitors with a fine 75 off 103 balls.

Skipper Kane Williamson was the highest scorer for the hosts with his 64-run knock.

We take a look at the predicted XI which might take the field for the 2nd ODI in Mount Maunganui.

Rohit Sharma

The flamboyant right-hander was not able to score big in the first ODI encounter in Napier and he will be raring to go in the second match. With 185 runs in 3 matches, Rohit was a top performer for the visitors in their ODI series against Australia and with the ball bouncing well on the Kiwi pitches, he will be looking to score another big century.

Shikhar Dhawan

The opener marked his return to form with a brilliant innings in the first ODI match and he will be looking to continue his momentum in Mount Maunganui. Dhawan made 75 not out and his 91-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli helped India overwhelm the revised 156-run target with 14.1 overs to spare. Dhawan anchored a straightforward chase to secure the tourists a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over New Zealand.

Virat Kohli

The Indian cricket team skipper was in his elements in Australia and looked to be in the zone every time he walked out to bat. A century and a solid knock in Melbourne only nails home his worth as an ODI batsman and although he was unable to capitalise on a good start in Napier, it will be foolish to underestimate the threat he poses.

Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu did not look quite comfortable against the New Zealand pace attack in Napier but he did play his role to perfection as the right-hander made 13 off 23 balls to guide India home. He kept the bowlers at bay on one end as Dhawan continued to play his shots on the other. While his batting was not enough to satisfy the critics, it will be too early to pass a judgement on his worth and as a result, he is expected to retain his place in the playing XI.

Kedar Jadhav

Jadhav provides the team with a good bowling option and in the ODI series against Australia, he also proved his worth with bat. He played his first match in Australia and was a brilliant support to Dhoni as the all-rounder played a crucial knock to hand India the series win. With India struggling in the fifth bowler department, he can be the all-rounder that the team needs in the absence of Hardik Pandya.

MS Dhoni

After a lot of debate, Dhoni walked out at number 4 in Melbourne and guided India to a tight win against Australia. On true pitches, where the matches might be high-scoring, Dhoni’s position and pace of batting will once again be an interesting watch. In the first match, he did not get a chance to bat but with his brilliant acumen on the field and lighting fast stumping skills, he was able to leave his mark on the encounter.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

After a slightly iffy start to the ODI series, Bhuvneshwar was back in his elements in the final ODI against Australia when he got the ball to move around in the first powerplay. Also, he controlled the pace nicely in the final overs, but there remain few concerns with his death overs bowling, which needs to be sorted out sooner rather than later. He failed to take any wicket in the first ODI but he was back to his miserly best as he conceded just 20 runs in 5 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India during the first ODI match in Napier and with figures of 4/39, the youngster proved once again why he is considered to be a top talent on the international stage. With the New Zealand batsman struggling to read him properly, he will surely play a major role in the upcoming matches and it is highly doubtful that skipper Virat Kohli will drop him for the upcoming encounter.

India's Kuldeep Yadav (R), Yuzvendra Chahal (front L) and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C) celebrate after New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson was stumped. (AFP)

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal (2/43) was a bit expensive but he provided good support to Kuldeep Yadav in Napier as New Zealand were bowled out for just 157. Chahal bowled quite well in the middle orders and he was able to take the important wickets of Tom Latham and Ross Taylor to inflict a lot of damage on the hosts’ batting line-up.

Khaleel Ahmed

The pitch in Napier provided a lot of support for the fast bowlers and this can be the perfect chance for the young fast bowler to prove his mettle. Vijay Shanker, despite being a better batting option, was not that effective with the ball and the visitors can go for a three-man pace attack considering the conditions.

Mohammed Shami

Shami started the first ODI brilliantly for India as he dismissed Martin Guptill and Colin Munro in successive overs and with figures of 3/19, he was one of the best performers in the match. He was brilliant in the Test series against Australia and carried his form to white ball cricket as he looked very much the part. He has the pace to hustle the batsmen and his skills in the death overs stood out which would put a broad smile on the face of Virat Kohli.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 15:14 IST