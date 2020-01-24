India vs New Zealand: ‘It gives me a great idea of...’ - KL Rahul speaks out on wicket-keeping role

cricket

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 18:22 IST

India opener KL Rahul has taken over the wicket-keeping duty seamlessly for Team India and he has now stated that he enjoys keeping wickets on the international stage. Rahul, who played a pivotal role in India’s comprehensive win in the first T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, also said that he can keep a close eye on the game from behind the stumps and likes this added responsibility.

“I am honestly loving it, in the international stage it might look that I am new to wicket-keeping, but I have done this role in the domestic cricket. I have done it for my IPL franchise, I enjoy staying behind the stumps,” Rahul said after the first T20I.

“It gives me a great idea of how the pitch is playing then I can pass on the message to the skipper and bowlers. Wicket-keeping requires you to be pro-active. I am enjoying the responsibility,” he added.

Rahul has been one of India’s most consistent performers in white-ball cricket recently and he also spoke about his new-found form that has helped India many-a-times in crunch situations.

“I felt like I was not getting enough game time, I was a part of the team for a long time, but I used to get just a couple of games. As a batsman, you need some time in the middle. I got runs in domestic cricket and that has worked really well for me,” Rahul said.

“In the team meetings, the coaches put up all stats and numbers. We have an idea about what our hitting areas can be as ground dimensions are talked about during team meetings. It is a strange ground for me, however, it is good to be challenged,” he added.

Apart from Rahul, Shreyas Iyer (29-ball 58) too slammed an unbeaten half-century to star in India’s victory and help the visitors go 1-0 up in the five-match series. The second T20I is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.