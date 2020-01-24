India vs New Zealand: ‘We’re seeing another superstar arrive’ - Former Kiwi stumper lauds India batsman after Auckland win

cricket

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 17:04 IST

Former New Zealand wicket-keeper Ian Smith heaped praise of Shreyas Iyer after the latter put on a match-winning performance in the first T20I at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. Iyer slammed an unbeaten 58 off 29 deliveries as India chased down 204 with sixth wickets and one over to spare. Courtesy of this win, India went 1-0 up in the five-match T20I series.

Also Read: Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I

As Iyer hit a huge six off Tim Southee to finish the match in style, Smith, who was on commentary duty was heard saying: “We’re seeing another superstar (Shreyas Iyer) arrive in New Zealand shores. A magnificent innings, loved the way India have timed this chase. Credit to Manish Pandey as well. We’re gonna see plenty of them in the next month or so in New Zealand.”

Speaking after his man-of-the-match performance, Iyer said: “Amazing to win a game overseas and finishing not out is special. We had lost quick wickets, so we had to build partnerships. We always knew we can score runs because this is a small ground. Looking forward to similar support in the remaining games as well.”

Also Read: WATCH: Rohit’s sensational catch at boundary ropes leaves crowd in awe

As many as five batsmen (combined) scored half-centuries in this clash and this is a first in T20Is. Colin Munro: 59, Kane Williamson: 51, Ross Taylor: 54*, KL Rahul: 56 and Shreyas Iyer: 58

“We enjoyed this. Landing two days before and playing a game like this, it was fantastic... This sets up for the whole tour for us. Felt like 80 percent support was for us and the crowd was right behind us. You need that sort of push chasing 200 plus. We never spoke of the jet lag in the team. We didn’t want any excuse,” Kohli said during the post-match presentation.