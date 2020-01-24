Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul combine with New Zealand stars to create historic first in T20Is

cricket

Shreyas Iyer slammed an unbeaten 58 runs in 29 balls to help India clinch the first T20I against New Zealand in Auckland. On the back of Iyer’s fast-paced innings, India chased down the mammoth total of 204 with six wickets in hand and an over to spare. Apart from Iyer, KL Rahul also scored a half century, scoring 56 off 27 balls. Doing so, both the batsmen along with New Zealand stars Colin Munro, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to achieve a historic first.

After being asked to bat, three Kiwi batsmen scored half centuries - Munro, Williamson and Taylor. While Munro scored 59 off 42 balls, Williamson hammered 51 off 26 deliveries, and Taylor scored an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls. The trio helped their side to a total of 203/5 in 20 overs.

This becomes the first instance in history when five batsmen have scored 50+ scores in a single T20I matches.

First instance of five 50+ scores in a T20I:

- C Munro 59

- K Williamson 51

- R Taylor 54*

- KL Rahul 56

- S IYER 58*

Speaking after his man-of-the-match winning performance, Iyer said: “Amazing to win a game overseas and finishing not out is special. We had lost quick wickets, so we had to build partnerships. We always knew we can score runs because this is a small ground. Looking forward to similar support in the remaining games as well.”

NZ skipper Kane Williamson added: “There are a lot of positives. It is hard to defend here and there was a bit of dew here. We knew we had to score over 200 with this being a used surface. Credit to India for the way they played. Taking pace off seemed to be working okay, but it was tough to execute because India put us under pressure constantly.”