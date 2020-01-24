India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live score and updates: Kohli opts to bowl, Pant, Samson miss out

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss, and elected to bat. The visitors go in with Shivam Dube and Manish Pandey in the team. Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson miss out.

India get ready to take on New Zealand in the first T20I in Auckland. This will be the first time Virat Kohli & Co. will face the Kiwis since they crashed out of the World Cup last year, after a loss to the same opposition. Kohli has made it clear there is no “revenge” on his mind. But a win against Kane Williamson’s side will certainly feel like redemption. India will hope to start off their overseas season on a winning note.

12:16 hrs IST Time for National Anthems We will have the National Anthems for both the teams -starting with India's "Jana Gana Mana", followed by the Kiwis National Anthems.





12:13 hrs IST Stats attack · 172: Average 1st innings score at Auckland extrapolated in completed and all-out innings, excluding rain-affected matches. · 9/19: Teams batting first have had outright wins in 9 out of 19 matches and lost 7, while 3 ended up in getting tied. · 1/1: India have played only once at Auckland and won that match by 7 wickets in 2019. · 10: New Zealand have lost 10 from 19 T20Is at Auckland — the most for them at any venue in T20Is. · 1: Mitchell Santner is 1 wicket away from completing 50 T20I wickets and become the 3rd NZ bowler to reach this landmark after Tim Southee and Nathan McCullum. o He will be the quickest NZ to this landmark in terms of matches played. · 56: The difference of runs between Rohit and Kohli in T20Is for top spot. o Kohli is currently holding top spot for most runs in T20Is with 2689 runs. · 0: Virat Kohli has never played any T20I in New Zealand before. · 0: No Indian batsman has even 100 runs in T20Is in New Zealand. o The highest is 96 by Rohit Sharma in 4 T20Is. · 508: Martin Guptill holds the record for scoring runs at a venue in T20Is with 508 runs in Auckland. · 30 & 81: Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli are 30 & 81 runs away respectively from surpassing MS Dhoni and becoming the 2nd highest run-getter as captain in T20Is. o Kohli has 1,032 runs as captain in T20Is and is behind Williamson (1083), MS Dhoni (1,112) and Faf du Plessis (1,273) in the list. · 1: Guptill is 1 more fifty plus score away from having the record for most fifty plus scores at a venue in T20Is. o He has currently 5 fifty plus scores at Auckland, joint most along with Kohli at Mirpur, Dhaka and Mohammad Shahzad at Dubai. · 1: Kohli is 1 fifty plus score away from becoming the captain with most fifty plus scores in T20Is. o With 8 fifty plus scores as captain, Kohli is currently holding the top spot along with Faf du Plessis in T20Is. · 8: Kohli is 8 sixes away from becoming the 2nd captain to have hit 50 sixes as captain in T20Is after Eoin Morgan (62). · 7: Martin Guptill is only 7 sixes behind Rohit Sharma (120) in T20IS, who holds the record for most sixes in T20Is. · 3: Ish Sodhi is 3 wickets away from completing 50 wickets in T20Is. · 11: Sodhi is the bowler with joint highest wickets against India in T20Is along with Umar Gul. · 4: Guptill is 4 catches away from becoming the 3rd outfielder to take 50 catches in T20Is after David Miller and Shoaib Malik.





12:05 hrs IST Team India raring to go Indian team is raring to go into the contest - the men in blue are ready for what promises to be a thrilling cracker. Short ground, batting surface - this could be a high scoring game.





11:57 hrs IST India Playing XI NO Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. Manish Pandey and Shivam Dube get a game. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami





11:56 hrs IST New Zealand Playing XI New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett





11:56 hrs IST Williamson speaks Kane Williamson: “It was a 50-50 decision with the track being used. We would want to get some runs on the board first and then defend it. The two guys missing out are Mitchell and Kuggeleijn. So we have two seamers, de Grandhomme. It’s a fantastic opportunity against one of the best sides, if not the best sides. It’s a chance for us to become a better side and execute our plans.”





11:54 hrs IST Virat Kohli speaks Kohli: “We’re gonna have a bowl first. Looks a nice pitch to bat on. It might be hard to pick the ball up initially due to twilight. We’re pretty much fine (from the travel) but we’re fine now. We’ve played 50-over cricket (heading to this series) and are ready for T20 cricket. The five guys not playing are Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Sanju Samson. The character to bounce back from difficult situations gives us an edge in alien conditions. We just gotta come out and play with belief in our abilities.”





11:53 hrs IST Kohli wins toss India captain Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bowl.





11:45 hrs IST Irfan Pathan’s new role in the team? Deep Dasgupta: “Irfan, KL Rahul has changed a bit. He is not just a batsman. He is a wicketkeeper now. What does that mean for Rishabh Pant?” Irfan Pathan: “Team management is going to keep backing Rishabh Pant. The situation with him is, that they are going to find a good finisher in him. That’s why they are investing in him. He hasn’t shown that yet. But we have seen in the IPL he has finished the game and won the games for Delhi Capitals. That’s what they see him doing in the future, and hence they keep persisting with him. I would like to see that as well. If Pant is batting at no. 6 and Hardik Pandya comes at no. 7, it’s a solid lower order, which you need in T20Is, to finish off the game.”





11:42 hrs IST Pitch report “It’s a boundary-hitting ground. No total is unchaseable. Looks a good pitch to bat on. There isn’t any grass on the surface. Seamers might not get much help from it. It’s a hard deck, so the ball should come on nicely to the bat and encourage strokeplay.” reckon Sunil Gavaskar and Scott Styris.





11:26 hrs IST No revenge on Kohli’s mind New Zealand knocked India out of the ICC World Cup 2019 after beating them by 18 runs in the semifinals. Friday’s tour-opening T20I is the first clash between the two sides since then. However, Kohli said that the Kiwi cricketers are ‘so nice’ that the team is not thinking of revenge and are confident ahead of the encounter. “Even if you want to think of revenge, these guys are so nice you cannot get into that zone,” said Kohli at the pre-match press conference. READ MORE





11:20 hrs IST Toss in 30 minutes We will have the toss in 30 minutes. This will be an all-important toss. It’s a small ground, and a flat surface. Teams batting first can really hit a few bis shots to set up a mammoth total.





11:06 hrs IST KL Rahul to keep gloves? KL Rahul could be donning the keeper's role in the first T20I. But does that mean specialist wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson will not be in the playing XI? Or will they play as specialist batsmen, instead of keepers? Hmm... interesting!





11:05 hrs IST A look at India vs New Zealand squads Squads: New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube





10:55 hrs IST Dean Jones makes a bold prediction Former Australia cricketer-turned-commentator Dean Jones has made a prediction that India will “smash” New Zealand. “It will be a carnage,” he says. READ MORE





10:46 hrs IST Weather update The clouds are hovering over Auckland at the moment, but the forecast suggests there is very little-to-no chances of rain in the day.




