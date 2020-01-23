‘It will be carnage’: Former Australia player predicts India vs New Zealand series result

cricket

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones believes Team India will be too strong for New Zealand and that Virat Kohli and team will absolutely smash the Kiwis in the upcoming T20I series. Taking to his Twitter account, Jones wrote: Can’t wait for tomorrow to watch @BLACKCAPS get SMASHED by @BCCI @imVkohli boys! It will be carnage.

After their series win against Australia in the ODI series a confident Indian side head into the T20I series as overwhelming favourites but captain Virat Kohli does not want to take the hosts lightly, especially in their own conditions.

“In their conditions, they have always been very, very strong and you know what they bring to the table when playing in New Zealand. They know their conditions well and they understand the angles of the field and how the pitches play,” Kohli told reporters ahead of the first T20I match in Auckland.

“They will have slight home advantage but having said that, we have played here a lot. Last time we came here we won both the series that we played. So, we are going to take that confidence into the series,” he further added.

Kohli suggested that KL Rahul would continue to keep wickets in the T20I series as this will give the side more depth and options to choose from.

“[Dhawan’s injury] will certainly alter a few plans for us… in the one-day game, we’ll have to think of sticking to the same what we did in Rajkot (in the second ODI), that will probably work best for us as a side, have another guy at the top and let KL just express himself at that position where he played really well,” Kohli said.