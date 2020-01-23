India vs New Zealand: India’s first-ever five-match T20I series to begin in Auckland on Friday

cricket

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 15:53 IST

India’s tour of New Zealand begins with the first T20I at Eden Park Auckland on Friday, January 24. Virat Kohli and Co. will have one eye on the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia when they face Kane Williamson’s New Zealand at a high-scoring ground in Auckland. This will be India’s first away fixture after the post-World Cup West Indies series last year and also their first all-format series after the mega event in England in July last year. India will play 5 T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in the one and half-month long tour to New Zealand. The set of firsts don’t end there as this will be India’s first-ever involvement in a five-match T20I series since they played their first 20-over international in South Africa back in 2006. So far, the most matches India have played in a T20I bilateral is three.

The first T20I in Auckland on Friday will also be India captain Virat Kohli’s first T20I in New Zealand.

The first of the two T20Is will be held in the high-scoring Eden Park, Auckland, the third one will be played at Hamilton, while the fourth and fifth T20I will be played in Wellington and Mount Maunganui.

The three-match ODI series starts from February 5 with the first match at Hamilton, followed by the second and third ODI at Auckland and Mount Maunganui.

There is a three-day practice game ahead of the two-Tests series which begins from February 21 at Wellington.

Here’s the full schedule of India tour of New Zealand 2020

India vs New Zealand T20I series

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I at Auckland on January 24 (12:20 PM)

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at Auckland on January 26 (12:20 PM)

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I at Hamilton on January 29 (12:30 PM)

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I at Wellington on January 31 (12:30 PM)

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I at Mount Maunganui on February 2 (12:30 PM)

India vs New Zealand ODI series:

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on February 5 (7:30 AM)

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Eden Park in Auckland on February 8 (7:30 AM)

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 11 (7:30 AM)

Practice Game

3-day Match: February 14-16 at Seddon Park in Hamilton (3:30 AM)

India vs New Zealand Test series:

India vs New Zealand1st Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington on February 21-25 (3:30 AM )

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on February 29-March 4 (3:30 AM)