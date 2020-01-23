India vs New Zealand: ‘Dhawan’s injury will certainly alter a few plans’ - Virat Kohli drops big hint of playing combination

cricket

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 13:48 IST

Ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand, Team India captain Virat Kohli has suggested that KL Rahul will continue to keep wickets in the upcoming T20Is as it will then give the side an option of playing an extra batsman in the XI. With Shikhar Dhawan’s injury, Rahul will now go back to open the innings. “[Dhawan’s injury] will certainly alter a few plans for us… in the one-day game, we’ll have to think of sticking to the same what we did in Rajkot (in the second ODI), that will probably work best for us as a side, have another guy at the top and let KL just express himself at that position where he played really well,” Kohli said.

ALSO READ: ‘Will break many records’: Steve Smith’s high praise for Virat Kohli

“In T20 cricket, obviously the dynamics change a little bit more, because we do have lower-order batsmen who have done well. We have a few more options there in terms of solidifying that spot and probably let KL bat at the top,” the captain further added.

“Him doing really well with the gloves has really opened up another kind of scenario for us where it gives us a lot more balance in terms of playing an extra batter. If he can keep that well, and perform well with the bat, then why not? As I said, this is something that we are looking to continue for a while. And nothing taken away from anyone else, it’s just what brings the best balance to the side,” Kohli said.

“He’s open to accepting any kind of role, whatever the team wants. He is a total team man and you can tell the way he keeps as well. He is always looking for an opportunity and looking to make a play. He’s not nervous about it,” the captain was all praise for KL Rahul.

On New Zealand as opponents

The captain also insisted that his team is not thinking of avenging the World Cup loss against New Zealand in the upcoming series.

“Not really. Even if you want to think of revenge these guys are so nice that you can’t get into that zone,” said Kohli while addressing reporters.

“It’s all about being competitive on the field. They are one side that has set the right example for teams to carry themselves on the international stage. We were actually happy for them when they qualified for World Cup finals. When you have lost you have to look at the larger picture. So nothing about revenge,” he added