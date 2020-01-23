India vs New Zealand: 7 hours time difference difficult to adjust: Virat Kohli on tight scheduling of NZ tour

cricket

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 12:07 IST

It is a busy year ahead of Team India. Five days after they defeated Australia in a home ODI series, the side is ready to take on New Zealand in a T20I series and for captain Virat Kohli, this is just the reality and the players have to deal with. However, he also hopes that schedules are drafted keeping in mind the vast differences in time in the future. “It is definitely getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium straight. That is how compressed the gap has become,” Kohli said at the pre-match press conference before the first T20I with New Zealand.

“I think this kind of travel and coming to a place which is seven hours ahead of India time is difficult to adjust immediately. I am sure that these things will be taken into consideration much more in the future,” he further added.

“The last series we played against Australia was ODIs so we spent more time on the field, but we played a few T20s before that. Having played a lot more cricket than just T20s in the last three games, we will find it easier to come here and play even though with less time (to prepare).

“We are looking forward to that and starting with the series because this is the year of the world cup and every T20 is important,” Kohli said.

ALSO READ: ‘Better to let individual decide himself’: Virat Kohli on what defines leadership

The Indian captain said that his side was confident after their recent series win against Australia, but then acknowledged the threat New Zealand would pose in their own backyard.

“In their conditions, they have always been very, very strong and you know what they bring to the table when playing in New Zealand. They know their conditions well and they understand the angles of the field and how the pitches play,” he said.

“They will have slight home advantage but having said that, we have played here a lot. Last time we came here we won both the series that we played. So, we are going to take that confidence into the series,” the skipper said.

He also backed Kane Williamson to be the leader of his side despite question marks being raised over his tactics after the drubbing Australia handed out to New Zealand in the Test series. “He has the respect of his team-mates and he has the trust of his team-mates, is what I can see, and he’s also a very, very smart cricketer. If a team outplays you, you have to accept it as a collective failure, and not a lack of leadership or captaincy is what I think.” Kohli said.