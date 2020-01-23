‘Will break many records’: Steve Smith’s high praise for Virat Kohli

cricket

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 10:45 IST

Australian batting superstar Steve Smith is all praise for Team India captain Virat Kohli and speaks about the relentless nature of the batsman and how his hunger to accumulate runs helps him be a top performer across all the three formats. “Virat is an absolutely terrific player. His numbers just speak for themselves. I think he’s an incredible player in all three formats and I think we will see him break many records. He’s already broken plenty of them and I see him breaking many more over the years. He has the hunger for runs and doesn’t stop getting them. Hopefully, he can stop getting them against Australia, that’ll be nice,” Smith told Times of India.

“As a captain, he’s already made India the number one side in the world in Test Cricket. From what I have seen, he sets really good standards for them. He is a lot about fitness and is health-conscious. He’s got the Indian side into a really good place. He leads them exceptionally well,” he further added.

Smith also spoke about the Indian bowling attack and was all praise for the Jasprit Bumrah-led attack. He believes the Indian attack is well-rounded and has all the bases covered.

It’s a terrific attack led by Bumrah who’s the number one bowler in the world. He has been terrific upfront as well at the back end. I think they’ve got a very good attack, you add a couple of spinners, they’re quality as well and makes them pretty well rounded,” Smith said.

Both the batsmen were key elements for their respective sides in the recently-concluded ODI series and will hold the key during the T20 World Cup which will held later this year in Australia.