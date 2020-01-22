India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli eyes ‘special 50’ in five-match T20I series against Kiwis

cricket

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 16:28 IST

Rarely a day goes by these days when India skipper Virat Kohli isn’t on the verge of setting a milestone or breaking a record. He will have a chance to enter an exclusive list of players in the upcoming five-match T20 against New Zealand starting Friday. India are New Zealand are scheduled to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in a month and a half long tour for Virat Kohli’s troops.

In 78 T20Is, Kohli has hit 74 sixes and is placed at the 12h spot in the most sixes list. However, he is on the verge of becoming just the second international captain to hit 50 sixes in the shortest format. Kohli needs just eight maximums in the upcoming series to enter this club. England’s Eoin Morgan (62) is the only other cricketer to cross the 50 sixes barrier as captain in T20Is.

Kohli is on the cusp of another milestone in Kiwi land as he needs just 81 runs to become the second highest run-getter as captain in T20Is. Kohli will surpass Mahendra Singh Dhoni in this illustrious list. However, he will be challenged by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who needs just 30 runs to overtake Dhoni.

Most runs as captain in T20Is:

1273: Faf du Plessis (SA)

1112: MS Dhoni (IND)

1083: Kane Williamson (NZ)

1032: Virat Kohli (IND)

However, things aren’t going to be easy for Kohli as he has never featured in a T20I in New Zealand previously. This will be the first time he will take to the field in the shortest format in the country. Moreover, no Indian batsman has even crossed the 100-run barrier with Rohit Sharma topping the chart with 96 runs in four T20Is.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Rohit are in a race of their own in the list of most runs scored in T20Is. Kohli currently leads the way with 2689 runs in T20 cricket with Rohit breathing down his neck with 2633 runs. The difference between the two is of just 56 runs and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top after the conclusion of the blockbuster series.