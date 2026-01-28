IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Kishan, Samson battle for World Cup playing XI spot in Vizag
IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Leading 3-0, India face New Zealand in the fourth T20I, in Vizag on Wednesday. The focus will be on Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan as they battle for a spot in the T20 World Cup playing XI.
IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: The spotlight will be on Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, as India take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I, in Vizag on Wednesday. The five-match T20I series is already wrapped up for the hosts, who lead 3-0, but the Indian team management needs to decide on Abhishek Sharma's opening partner for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Kishan was roped in as Samson's back-up, but a lot has changed since the squad announcement for the World Cup. Tilak Varma's injury gave Kishan a chance to prove himself, and he justified his selection at No. 3, smacking 76 off 32 balls in the second T20I and 28 off 13 in the previous fixture. Meanwhile, Samson registered 10, 6 and 0. Tilak's injury has given Kishan a chance, but it also means that Samson has an extended lifeline....Read More
Speaking ahead of the match, India bowling coach Morne Morkel said, "Sanju is one knock away from getting his form back. We all know the cliche word that form is temporary and for us building up to the World Cup, it's important for the guys to find that peak performance at the right time. He's training well, he's hitting the ball very well, so I think it's just a matter of time for him to get a score on board."
"But the main focus is that the team is winning and I think that's important. We're 3-0 up in the series at the moment, the boys are playing some very good cricket and we've got a couple of games now before the start of the World Cup and I have no doubt that Sanju will find his form and runs on the board," he added.
The visitors have lost the series, but they also don't have a full-strength squad. Ahead of the fourth T20I, New Zealand fans received good news as James Neesham and Lockie Ferguson joined the squad. Meanwhile, Tim Robinson and Kristian Clarke have been released. The pair are not part of the World Cup squad.
IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: New Zealand squad
IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs
IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: India squad
IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Good afternoon, everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth T20I as India take on New Zealand in Vizag. The fourth T20I will be a selection battle for Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, with the former in poor form in the series.