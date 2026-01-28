IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Kishan, Samson battle for World Cup playing XI spot in Vizag

Live

By

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: India's Ishan Kishan (R) plays a shot.

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: The spotlight will be on Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, as India take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I, in Vizag on Wednesday. The five-match T20I series is already wrapped up for the hosts, who lead 3-0, but the Indian team management needs to decide on Abhishek Sharma's opening partner for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Kishan was roped in as Samson's back-up, but a lot has changed since the squad announcement for the World Cup. Tilak Varma's injury gave Kishan a chance to prove himself, and he justified his selection at No. 3, smacking 76 off 32 balls in the second T20I and 28 off 13 in the previous fixture. Meanwhile, Samson registered 10, 6 and 0. Tilak's injury has given Kishan a chance, but it also means that Samson has an extended lifeline. Speaking ahead of the match, India bowling coach Morne Morkel said, "Sanju is one knock away from getting his form back. We all know the cliche word that form is temporary and for us building up to the World Cup, it's important for the guys to find that peak performance at the right time. He's training well, he's hitting the ball very well, so I think it's just a matter of time for him to get a score on board." "But the main focus is that the team is winning and I think that's important. We're 3-0 up in the series at the moment, the boys are playing some very good cricket and we've got a couple of games now before the start of the World Cup and I have no doubt that Sanju will find his form and runs on the board," he added. The visitors have lost the series, but they also don't have a full-strength squad. Ahead of the fourth T20I, New Zealand fans received good news as James Neesham and Lockie Ferguson joined the squad. Meanwhile, Tim Robinson and Kristian Clarke have been released. The pair are not part of the World Cup squad. ...Read More

Speaking ahead of the match, India bowling coach Morne Morkel said, "Sanju is one knock away from getting his form back. We all know the cliche word that form is temporary and for us building up to the World Cup, it's important for the guys to find that peak performance at the right time. He's training well, he's hitting the ball very well, so I think it's just a matter of time for him to get a score on board." "But the main focus is that the team is winning and I think that's important. We're 3-0 up in the series at the moment, the boys are playing some very good cricket and we've got a couple of games now before the start of the World Cup and I have no doubt that Sanju will find his form and runs on the board," he added. The visitors have lost the series, but they also don't have a full-strength squad. Ahead of the fourth T20I, New Zealand fans received good news as James Neesham and Lockie Ferguson joined the squad. Meanwhile, Tim Robinson and Kristian Clarke have been released. The pair are not part of the World Cup squad.