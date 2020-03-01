India vs New Zealand live score 2nd Test Day 2 at Christchurch IND vs NZ full scorecard

cricket

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 03:24 IST

Live Updates: India look to strike early on Day 2 of the second Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch after struggling on Day 1 of the encounter. Tom Blundell and Tom Latham are at the crease for New Zealand. Kyle Jamieson was the star performer for the Kiwis with the ball as he completed a brilliant five-wicket haul to bowl out India for 242. Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari scored half centuries but the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

03:23 hrs: Kyle Jamieson was the wrecker-in-chief for New Zealand and he pointed out the weakness of India batsmen that he was able to exploit. “The wicket does not do as much as it does in Wellington. We had to stick there for long periods of time. The ball was still moving a little bit. They played a few more shots than they did in Wellington. The pitch probably allowed them to, but I guess their guys looked a bit indecisive against the short ball,” Jamieson told reporters.

03:05 hrs: India were off to a good start thanks to some impressive strokeplay from Prithvi Shaw but they lost five wickets for 22 runs to lose the plot completely in the third session of play.

02:54 hrs: At the end of play on Day 1, Tom Blundell was on 29 while Tom Latham was batting on 27. They negotiated the pace threat quite well and will be looking to continue their fine run.

02:44 hrs: Kyle Jamieson completed a brilliant five-wicket haul to bowl out India for 242. Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari scored half centuries but the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

02:34 hrs: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the second Test match between India and New Zealand in Christchurch. The visitors are on the backfoot after they were bowled out for 242 and New Zealand will resume their innings on 63/0.