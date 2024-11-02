India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Hong Kong Sixes: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match live online and on TV

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Hong Kong Sixes: India faced a tough start in their Hong Kong Sixes 2024 campaign, falling to arch-rivals Pakistan by six wickets in the tournament opener at Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground. The Indian team set a solid target of 119 in their six allotted overs, driven by Bharat Chipli's impressive knock of 53 off just 16 balls before he had to retire hurt. India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Hong Kong Sixes: When and where to watch(AFP)

Skipper Robin Uthappa also contributed significantly, smashing 31 off eight deliveries, helping India to a competitive total in this fast-paced format. However, their efforts fell short as Pakistan's batters displayed remarkable control.

Pakistan’s chase was powered by Asif Ali, whose blistering 55 off 14 balls dismantled India's hopes early on. Asif’s assault was relentless, marked by powerful strokes and precision, as he quickly retired after reaching his fifty. This explosive start laid a strong foundation for Pakistan, who seemed undeterred by the daunting target and had clearly strategized to finish the game early. Asif’s performance was not only pivotal but also sent a strong message regarding Pakistan's intent in the tournament.

Following Asif’s departure, the rest of the chase was efficiently handled by Muhammad Akhlaq and Faheem Ashraf. Akhlaq’s 40 not out from 12 balls kept Pakistan's momentum going, ensuring there was no shift in control as he skillfully rotated the strike and found boundaries with ease.

Faheem Ashraf then added the finishing touch, contributing an unbeaten 22 off just five balls, sealing Pakistan’s victory with an over to spare. Their partnership underscored Pakistan's depth in batting and their adaptability to the high-pressure, rapid format.

India will now have to regroup as they face New Zealand next in Hong Kong Sixes.

India vs New Zealand Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming

When will the India vs New Zealand Hong Kong Sixes match take place?

The India vs New Zealand Hong Kong Sixes match will take place on Friday, November 1 at 11 AM (IST).

Where will the India vs New Zealand Hong Kong Sixes match take place?

The India vs New Zealand Hong Kong Sixes match will take place at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground in Hong Kong.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the India vs New Zealand Hong Kong Sixes match?

The live broadcast of India vs New Zealand Hong Kong Sixes match will be available on television on the Star Sports network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Hong Kong Sixes match?

The India vs New Zealand Hong Kong Sixes match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website