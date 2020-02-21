cricket

India opener Prithvi Shaw’s troubles with off-and-middle stump continued on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand at Bay Reserve Basin in Wellington on Friday. Opening India’s innings, Shaw got off to a brisk start, scoring 16 runs off 18 balls, before the right-hander was cleaned up by Kiwi pacer Tim Southee for 16 in the first hour of the day’s play. Southee delivered a half-volley outswinger, which prompted Shaw to go for a drive. But as seen before, Shaw went for the drive without moving his front foot.

Shaw failed to get into a position to cover any swing on the ball. The ball turned, and knocked down the off-stumps. The ball went past the outside edge and cleaned up Shaw’s wickets. Shaw looked ordinary playing far in front of his body. He was dismissed for 16.

This is not the first time Shaw has been dismissed in this fashion. He was seen getting his stumps knocked off in a similar fashion in the warm-up Test.

A day before the first Test, Kohli had expressed faith on his young opener and backed Shaw to get a good start in Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul’s absence. “He is a talented player and we want him to follow his instincts. Look, these guys have no baggage of having failed overseas in the past. A bunch of new guys can play the kind of fearless cricket that can give the whole team confidence,” the Indian skipper had said.

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee also described Shaw and Mayank Agarwal as “class players”. “They are missing a couple of guys due to the injury but there are plenty guys who are talented and capable of stepping up when required. They had a good outing in Hamilton. Although, they may be inexperienced but at the same time, they are class players,” Southee told PTI.