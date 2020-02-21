India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 1 at Wellington: Virat Kohli & co. eye positive start

cricket

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 02:57 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 1: The stage is set for the much-anticipated two-match Test series between India and New Zealand to begin. The first Test in Wellington promises an action-packed affair with Virat Kohli eager to forget the 3-0 drubbing his side suffered in the ODIs. India defeated West Indies, Bangladesh and South Africa last year in the longest format, and will be hoping to continue in same form. Last year, New Zealand drew a series in Sri Lanka, then won a series at home against England, but later suffered a 3-0 drubbing against Australia in an away series. Skipper Kane Williamson will be hoping for a much more consistent outing from his team against India.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Live:



03:00 hrs: Toss in 30 minutes! Are you excited! So are we. Before the toss, we will update you on what experts think about the pitch, and the toss-winning captain should choose to bat or bowl. A lot will be dependent on the toss, since a few showers of rain are predicted on Day 2.

02:50 hrs: BREAKING - A look at Wellington pitch - just before the match. Courtesy - BCCI. That looks like a hard surface with lots of green.

Pacers chat on Day 1 of the Test match.



What do you make of the pitch?



NZvIND pic.twitter.com/yKPjHww3Xj — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2020

02:40 hrs: Openers a worry for India? Ross Taylor from New Zealand has made it clear that India openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal might be “inexperienced” but “talented”. Will India miss the likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul? Maybe. But there is no doubt that Shaw, who scored a ton in his debut, and Mayank, who scored two double hundreds last year, are great talents. This is their chance to shine.

02:28 hrs: Weather update from BCCI: “A very good morning from the Basin Reserve. A windy morning with overcast conditions today.” As per weather forecast, it is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day. But no rain is predicted on Day 1, so that’s a big plus.

02:20 hrs: Virat Kohli on verge of record - Isn’t he always? If the India captain scores 11 runs in the first Test, he will surpass former skipper Sourav Ganguly to become the 5th highest run scorer for India in the longest format. It would be a massive achievement for skipper Kohli, surely. | READ MORE

02:15 hrs: What impact will India fast bowler Ishant Sharma have on the first day in the first Test against New Zealand? He has been impressive in the Tests since 2018, and has made an impact overseas. But he just recovered from an injury. Could that prove to be a hurdle to get going from the get go? He seems to be doing fine on the training for now.

02:10 hrs: “Obviously, Virat is the best, one-off, without a doubt in all formats but they are a quality side and leading the World Test Championship,” New Zealand skipper Kane William son said before the first Test. That is a huge remark coming from the captain about his opponent just before the highly-billed first Test in Wellington. Hmm... Interesting! READ MORE

02:05 hrs: Squads:India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry

02:00 hrs: Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 1 of the first Test between India and New Zealand. It is around 2:00 am in the morning in India, and yet we expect plenty of cricket frenzy fans in the country up and awake following every bit of cricket action that ensues between the two teams. India are without Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, but plenty of chance for returning Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari to cement their places in the team. Ishant Sharma, who was cleared to play just a few days ago, will also hope to make an instant impact.