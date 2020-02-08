India vs New Zealand: Ravindra Jadeja’s heroics in vain as Kiwis beat India by 22 runs in Auckland to clinch series

cricket

New Zealand exacted revenge from India for their T20I humiliation as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series on Saturday. The Kiwis defeated India by 22 runs in the second One Day International at Eden Park in Auckland to capture the series. India were given a target of 274 runs but the Black Caps ensured the hosts were never given a scare as the visitors were bowled out for just 251 runs.

New Zealand struck 273/8 on the back of impressive fifties from Martin Guptill and Hamilton centurion Ross Taylor. The hosts were 142/ 1 with 23 overs remaining but lost next seven wickets for just 55 runs. It looked like the Indian bowlers had tightened the noose around the Kiwi batters and would reduce them to a low-score.

However, Taylor and debutant Kyle Jamieson had other plans as they struck a flurry of boundaries towards the end. Taylor remained unbeaten on 73 while Jamieson scored 25. Shardul Thakur took 2 wickets while Yuzvendra Chahal accounted for 3.

The Indian innings crumbled under the pressure from the hosts’ bowlers. Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were dismissed cheaply while Prithvi Shaw got out after scoring 24 runs. Kedar Jadhav soon followed suit. Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja stabilized the run-chase for India. Iyer departed soon after making his fifty as Thakur lended support to Jadeja, before he was cleaned up by Colin de Grandhomme.

Navdeep Saini and Jadeja started to rebuild the Indian chase and hit some big blows to put the pressure back on the hosts. But Saini’s stunning cameo came to an end as he was bowled by Jamieson for 45.

Following the dismissal of Saini, who hit five boundaries and two sixes in his innings, Jadeja completed his well-deserved half-century. Jadeja, along with Yuzvendra Chahal took India closer to the target but it wasn’t enough as Kiwis removed both of them in quick succession to record a famous victory.