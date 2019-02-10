India vs New Zealand: Sanjay Manjrekar has his say on Dinesh Karthik denying Krunal Pandya strike in third T20I

India may have lost the third T20I by just four runs, but a brave call by Dinesh Karthik could be the reason behind India losing the three-match series against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday. When India needed 14 runs off 5 balls, Karthik played out a dot ball off Tim Southee and in the next ball he hit the ball towards long-on but sent Krunal Pandya back when the latter wanted to rotate the strike.

Karthik managed only a single in the next ball and thereafter, it was a mountain to climb for India. The Tamil Nadu cricketer hit a six off the last ball, but it was too late. Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted that it was a mistake on Dinesh Karthik’s part to not take the single.

Brilliant hitting by DK but small mistakes have a big effect on the result in T20s. Was a mistake to not take that single with Krunal at the other end.#IndVsNZ — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 10, 2019

“It was obviously touch-and-go there for us,” said Colin Munro whose whirlwind knock of 72 runs at the start of the match laid the platform for New Zealand’s 212 for four with India 208 for six at the close.

The morale-boosting victory for New Zealand gave captain Kane Williamson something to smile about after they were whipped 4-1 by India in the earlier one-day international series.

“It came down to the last couple of balls and it’s nice to come out on the right side,” he said.

