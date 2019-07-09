India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan takes a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar again after Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Henry Nicholls

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took a thinly veiled dig at cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar after all-rounder Ravindra bowled a brilliant delivery to get rid of Henry Nicholls during India’s blockbuster ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. Jadeja bowled a beauty to end the 68-run partnership between Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls by creating a mess of the latter’s stumps for 28. (Click here for India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semis LIVE Score)

Right after Jadeja provided India with their second breakthrough of the day, Vaughan took to social media to express his views regarding the dismissal and his post read: “Bits & Piece can Spin it.”

Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it .... #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Vaughan was referring to Manjrekar’s words with respect to Jadeja as during one of the interviews, the former India cricketer had referred to the all-rounder as a ‘bits and pieces player’ in ODIs. This didn’t go down well with Jadeja and he hit back at Manjrekar through his Twitter handle.

Also Read: Dhoni scripts history with huge World Record

Manjrekar had said: ““I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner.”

Manjrekar’s words didn’t go down well with Jadeja and he wrote on social media: ““Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.”

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and skipper Kane Williamson opted to bat first. All of the five previous matches in the tournament played on the Manchester ground have been won by the side batting first but the overcast conditions promised to assist India’s pacemen.

Also Read: India lose review on first ball, Twitter blames Bhuvneshwar

Two-time champions India made one change from the side that beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at Headingley on Saturday to top the 10-team round-robin, with Yuzvendra Chahal replacing fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav. That meant there was no place in their side for experienced paceman Mohammed Shami.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 17:21 IST