India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup 2019: Old Trafford declared ‘no fly zone’ for India’s semis clash

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has imposed a no-fly zone over the Old Trafford stadium, venue of Tuesday’s World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand, to prevent efforts to use the occasion for political messaging.

Messages about Jammu and Kashmir, Khalistan and Balochistan figured during previous World Cup matches, prompting authorities to raise the issue with Britain’s security establishment and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

A GMP spokesperson said in a statement to Hindustan Times: “As part of the security plans for the Cricket World Cup in Manchester, a no-fly zone has been imposed over Old Trafford for the semi-final fixture between India and New Zealand on 9 July 2019”.

“GMP continues to work in partnership with Cricket World Cup, Lancashire County Cricket Club and Trafford Council to ensure that supporters can enjoy this major sporting occasion safely”.

Information about the no-fly zone has also been reportedly conveyed by ICC to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, which raised the issue when a private plane flew over Headingley, venue of the last week’s India-Sri Lanka match, with the messages on Kashmir.

Sub-continental politics is often reflected on England cricket venues, not only during raucous celebrations by winners in places such as Leicester, Birmingham, Southall and Manchester, where large populations of Asian origin reside.

Besides the India-Pakistan rivalry, there have been major demonstrations by Tamil groups when Sri Lanka plays at cricket venues. The Balochistan issue figured during a recent match played by Pakistan.

