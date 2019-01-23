India vs New Zealand: Statistical highlights of Napier ODI - Dhawan, Kohli reign supreme

India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets in the first One-Day International to take 1-0 lead in the five match series.

Electing to bat, New Zealand were bundled out for 157 at the McLean Park. In reply, India reached the revised target of 156 in 34.5 overs. Opener Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for the visitors with a fine 75 off 103 balls.

Skipper Kane Williamson was the highest scorer for the hosts with his 64-run knock.

Here’s a look at the statistical highlights -

Martin Guptill became Mohammed Shami’s 100th wicket in the 50-over format of the game and he is now the fastest Indian to do so (in terms of matches). Shami went past all-rounder Irfan Pathan who had reached the milestone in 59 ODIs. Left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan moves to the third spot in this illustrious list.

6th consecutive fifty for Williamson in home ODIs against India. It was also his 36th fifty in ODI, 21st in New Zealand, 7th against India, 19th as New Zealand captain and 2nd at Napier.

Shami picked up his 3rd wicket in the match by dismissing Mitchell Santner and it was his 7th wicket at Napier which is the second most by a visiting bowler in ODIs.

Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling figure of 4/39 is the third best bowling figures by a spinner at this venue.

157 is New Zealand’s second lowest team total at Napier whereas fourth lowest overall at this venue.

Shikhar Dhawan joins 5000 club and the joint 4th Fastest batsman to reach this landmark (in terms of inns). The left-handed opening batsman was also just second after Virat Kohli when it comes to Indians.

When Kohli was on 20*, he surpassed Brian Lara and became the 10th highest run scorer in ODIs.

First fifty for Shikhar Dhawan after 9 ODI inns. Last fifty plus score came 114 vs PAK at Dubai (D.S.C).

First Published: Jan 23, 2019