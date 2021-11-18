'That's the point of these bilateral series': Vettori wants Rohit Sharma to test India player in 'pressure situations'

The first match of the T20 series between India and New Zealand saw a number of changes in the Indian team, owing to the absence of major senior cricketers in the side. One of those changes was the inclusion of Venkatesh Iyer in the side, who made his Team India debut with the appearance.

Iyer was selected in the squad after consistent performances for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second half of the Indian Premier League in the UAE, as well as for Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Iyer has played as an opener for both the teams, and has also been utilised as a handy bowler in the middle-overs.

However, in the first T20 of the three-match series against New Zealand, Iyer didn't bowl a single over and was sent to bat at number six.

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori believes that Iyer should be used as a sixth bowling option in the side, adding that such bilateral series serve as an audition for cricketers on how they deal with pressure.

"Definitely. That's the point of these bilateral series, to find out about cricketers. To find out about how they deal with international cricket and how they respond to pressure situations," Vettori said on ESPNCricinfo after he was asked if Iyer should also be utilised with the ball.

"I think that to compliment the rest of the bowling attack and to see if they can fit in another all-rounder, Iyer should definitely bowl one or two overs," Vettori further added.

India's Robin Uthappa also agreed with Vettori, adding that Iyer could potentially be a back-up for Hardik Pandya.

"This series kinda gives an opportunity for Rohit Sharma to try out different options and have a backup in place for someone like Hardik Pandya, and hopefully in the next game, he will try Venky out," said Uthappa.

