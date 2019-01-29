India vs New Zealand: The dressing room environment is helping me, says Mohammed Shami on Chahal TV - Watch

Mohammed Shami, who won the man of the match award for his figures of 3/41 in the third ODI against New Zealand, said on Chahal TV that the dressing room environment is helping his game. India won the third ODI by seven wickets and took an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the five-match ODI series.

“We have to see that how much we are enjoying or how much we are focusing on our fitness. Since we are enjoying each other’s company in the dressing room, it is showing in our performances as well. I think the dressing room environment is helping me,” said Shami.

Shami expressed that he and Bhuvneshwar Kumar look keep it tight in the first few overs before the wrist spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal - come into the attack.

“Bhuvi and I just look to bowl tight in the first few overs before both of you wrist spinners come and take wickets for the team,” added Shami.

A satisfied Indian captain Virat Kohli on Monday said that his team has hit the “auto mode” going into the 2019 World Cup and there aren’t too many areas of concern for him at the moment.

India are runaway favourites for the 50-over global tournament after dominating series wins in Australia and New Zealand. “If you look at the last five games (two in Australia and three here), I have said that No. 4 is a position that we are looking to solidify but when (Ambati) Rayudu starts playing like that, you start feeling more confident about the batting line-up,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

