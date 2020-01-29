India vs New Zealand: ‘There was little confusion’ - Rohit Sharma explains why Team India opted for Jasprit Bumrah in Super Over

cricket

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:44 IST

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma lifted lid on why the visitors opted for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over despite him being taken for runs in the allotted four overs in the third T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. Despite the bowler’s profligacy, India clinched the Super Over, courtesy of Rohit’s two sixes off last two deliveries from Tim Southee. This victory helped India take a 3-0 unassailable lead in the five-match T20I series.

There were a few talking points in the game with one being Bumrah given the responsibility to bowl the crucial Super Over. Bumrah had a torrid day with the ball as he conceded 45 runs in four overs and returned wicket-less. This was Bumrah’s second-most expensive outing in the shortest format after he gave away 47 runs against Windies in 2016.

Mohammed Shami, on the other hand, bowled a sensational last over during the Kiwis chase to force the match into Super Over. He picked up the wickets of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor and somehow managed to defend 9 runs after being hit for six off the first ball. Despite this, skipper Virat Kohli handed over the ball to Bumrah and the right-arm pacer conceded 17 runs in the Super Over.

“Super Over you can’t really plan what to do. You have to assess what’s happened on that day,” Rohit told reporters after the end of the match. “And you send your best players. Bumrah has been one of the key players in terms of our bowling. There was no choice but there was little confusion whether to go with Shami or maybe Jadeja because the ball was gripping.”

“But in the end you have to go with someone who’s been consistent with bowling yorkers and slower balls and things like that. We went with that and the batters as well, someone who’s had a good day will try and go out to face the challenge,” he added.

“But for the batters, you generally see who’s in good nick on that particular day and you assess and try and get that guy to bat. Probably if I hadn’t got the 60 today, probably it wouldn’t have been me going to face the Super Over. It could have been Shreyas Iyer or someone else.”

The final two matches of the series will be played in Wellington and Mount Maunganui respectively and the action will move to 50-over format where the two teams will lock horns in a three-match seres. India’s tour will come to a close after the conclusion of two-match Test series against Williamson’s troops.