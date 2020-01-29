India vs New Zealand: ‘Aisa lagta hai apunich Bhagwan hai’ - Cricketing fraternity reacts after Rohit Sharma pulls off heist

cricket

Rohit Sharma stayed still and smacked two sixes off the final two balls in the super over as India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I match in Hamilton. With this win, the visitors also claimed an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series. India needed 18 runs in the super over and it came down to the final two balls as Rohit thumped two maximums to seal the deal for India.

“Never done that before (batting in Super Over). I didn’t know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or just take a single, try and put pressure on the last three or four balls of the over. I just wanted to stay still and was waiting for the bowler to make a mistake (on the last two sixes). The pitch was good and I was trying to stay still, see what I could do. Good performance with the bat, little disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though, should have carried on for a while. Wanted to bat normally, I hadn’t got runs in the first two games, wanted to do well today. We knew we would win the series today if we win the match - in important games, the important players need to step up and get counted,” Rohit said after the match.

Here is how the cricketing fraternity reacted to this heist.

A high quality game of cricket, superb exhibition for the sport , heart goes out to #NewZealand and Kanewillamson #NZvsIND — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 29, 2020

Aisa lagta hai apunich Bhagwan hai !

So fit for #RohitSharma the way he has made impossible tasks possible.

But defending 2 runs of 4 balls was an unbelievable effort from Shami.

Yaadgaar hai yeh jeet #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/7HD4qXN4Me — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 29, 2020

Rohit hai tho mamla hit hai @ImRo45 great T20 series win.. congratulations team india 🇮🇳 @BCCI #INDvsNZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 29, 2020

That’s history for team India winning the t20 series here in New Zealand 🇮🇳🇮🇳 well done boys💪💪 #nzvsind — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 29, 2020

What an incredible win. Mohammad Shami exceptional to defend 2 of the last 4 balls in the main game and #RohitSharma showing once again why he is one of the most dangerous batsman in the world. A match to remember for a long long time #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/dkQQmQkwlU — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 29, 2020