India vs New Zealand: ‘Aisa lagta hai apunich Bhagwan hai’ - Cricketing fraternity reacts after Rohit Sharma pulls off heist

Ind vs NZ | India needed 18 runs in the super over and it came down to the final two balls as Rohit thumped two maximums to seal the deal for India.

cricket Updated: Jan 29, 2020 18:33 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates with KL Rahul
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates with KL Rahul(AP)
         

Rohit Sharma stayed still and smacked two sixes off the final two balls in the super over as India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I match in Hamilton. With this win, the visitors also claimed an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series. India needed 18 runs in the super over and it came down to the final two balls as Rohit thumped two maximums to seal the deal for India.

“Never done that before (batting in Super Over). I didn’t know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or just take a single, try and put pressure on the last three or four balls of the over. I just wanted to stay still and was waiting for the bowler to make a mistake (on the last two sixes). The pitch was good and I was trying to stay still, see what I could do. Good performance with the bat, little disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though, should have carried on for a while. Wanted to bat normally, I hadn’t got runs in the first two games, wanted to do well today. We knew we would win the series today if we win the match - in important games, the important players need to step up and get counted,” Rohit said after the match.

Here is how the cricketing fraternity reacted to this heist.

 

 

 

 

 

 

