India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & co. grind it out at nets ahead of must-win Christchurch Test - PHOTOS

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & co. grind it out at nets ahead of must-win Christchurch Test - PHOTOS

India vs New Zealand: India suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the first Test against New Zealand. The two teams will play the 2nd Test in Christchurch.

cricket Updated: Feb 27, 2020 17:04 IST
India captain Virat Kohli.(Twitter/BCCI)
         

India suffered a heavy 10-wicket defeat in the first Test in Wellington, following an insipid allround performance. While batting, India were bowled out for totals of below 200 twice. In the bowling attack, the failure to get wickets at regular intervals, and dismiss the Kiwis’ tail hurt India and the hosts pulled off an easy win. With the win, New Zealand have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series, and the 2nd Test in Christchurch which begins Saturday is a must-win affair for Virat Kohli & co. to save the series.

Also read: Injury scare for India ahead of 2nd Test, Prithvi Shaw skips practice

Ahead of the 2nd Test, Team India were seen grinding it out at the nets on Thursday. In the training images released by BCCI on their official Twitter account, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav, who were not included in the first Test, were also seen training at the nets. Skipper Virat Kohli was seen staring at his bat. 

Meanwhile, young India opener Prithvi Shaw skipper training session on Thursday due to a swelling on his left foot, increasing Indian team management’s worries ahead of the second Test, news agency PTI reported. According to sources, Shaw will undergo a blood test on Thursday to ascertain the reason of the swelling.

Also read: Spotlight on Virat Kohli captaincy record in SENA countries

In case the medical report is favourable, a call will be taken during Friday’s practice session on his availability for the second Test. If Shaw is not comfortable while batting, he will not make it to the playing XI. Shubman Gill had a good net session on Thursday and it is expected that he would be asked to open the innings alongside Mayank Agarwal if Shaw is unable to make it.

The Indian team management is hopeful that the swelling will not be a serious concern for Shaw. The Mumbai opener didn’t even take part in the customary warm-up session where players had a good time playing touch rugby. Shaw had a poor outing in Wellington where he registered scores of 16 and 14.

