India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli ends with his lowest run-tally on a tour involving all formats

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 08:02 IST

It has been a disappointing run for Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli during the ongoing tour of New Zealand and with his innings coming to an end on 14 during Day 2 of the second Test match in Christchurch, the right-hander registered an unwanted personal record. With 218 runs across formats in 11 outings, this was the lowest run tally for Kohli in a tour involving all the three formats. Previously, Kohli’s worst tally was 254 during the disastrous England tour in 2014 when he failed to negotiate the threat from the England fast bowlers.

Kohli failed to score big in the ongoing tour with his only half century coming in the first ODI match in Hamilton. He did get two good starts in the T20I series but was unable to convert them into big knocks.

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult was the top performer for New Zealand in the second innings with three wickets and he said that his team’s strategy was to put pressure on Kohli by limiting the boundary balls.

“He (Kohli) is one of the best players in the world, no doubt about that,” Boult said, when asked about the secret of keeping Kohli under check.

“Obviously, he is a big player for them and we just tried to put enough pressure on him, keep him quiet and soak up those boundary balls, and it was nice to see him make a few errors. We were lucky to get two that lined up and hit him on the pads nicely and it was a good feeling to see the back of him.”

New Zealand progressed on their way to an emphatic 2-0 series win after they bundled out India for mere 124 runs in their second innings on Day Three of the final Test at the Hagley Oval. Starting the day at 90/6, the Indian lower order, unlike that of the Black Caps, failed to show any resistance. The last four batsmen could add just 34 runs.

