India vs New Zealand: ‘Greatest catch ever’ - Ravindra Jadeja’s stunner sends back Neil Wagner - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 08:57 IST

Ravindra Jadeja knocked over Colin de Grandhomme when New Zealand’s score read 177 for 8. India were well ahead when Neil Wagner marched in and he started a rearguard action along with Kyle Jamieson. They added 50 runs for the ninth wicket and once again, the tail was coming back to haunt India.

India tried everything, but Jamieson and Wagner had a response to all the questions posed. New Zealand were slowly inching towards India’s total when Shami banged a ball in short. Wagner went for the pull, nailed it but there was Ravindra Jadeja waiting at the deep square leg boundary where he jumped, stuck out his left hand and plucked an absolute sensational catch to end the innings.

‘One of the greatest outfield catch in the history of the game’, Ian Smith said during commentary and it summed up the effort perfectly.

This is not hyperbole!! Ian Smith is absolutely right! What a sensational catch by Ravi Jadeja! #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Fgflmi9xE8 — AJ (@eer2eternity) March 1, 2020

Shami then got rid of Kyle Jamieson on 49 as India managed to earn a slender lead of 7 runs at the end of the first innings. The Test match is now pretty open and much will depend on how the Indian batting responds on a pitch which has become quicker and has enough assistance to keep New Zealand interested.

“I was expecting him (Wagner) to score towards deep square leg. But I didn’t expect the ball to come at that pace. It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn’t even realise when I took the catch. We bowled well as a unit. We will look to bat well and bowl them out again,” Jadeja told the host broadcasters immediately after the innings.