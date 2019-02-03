India vs New Zealand: Yuzvendra Chahal has a new bunny in the Kiwi side

India Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal got the better of New Zealand batsman Tom Latham yet again during the fifth and the final ODI of the series in Wellington on Sunday.

Latham’s problems against spinners came to the fore in the series as in five matches, he was dismissed four times by spinners (he didn’t get a chance to bat in the fourth ODI).

In particular, Latham found it hard against leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who got the better of him three times in the series. This is the most number of times that Latham has been dismissed by a bowler in ODI cricket with Tilakratne Dilshan and Kedar Jadhav taking the second spot at two dismissals each.

Throughout his career, Latham has been found wanting against the spinners as confirmed by the aforementioned list and such has been the case in ODI series against India as well.

In the first ODI, Latham was caught and bowled by the Chahal. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav managed to pick his wicket in the second ODI but the left-hander was once again sent back into the hut by Chahal in the third ODI.

Latham was going great guns in the fifth ODI at the Basin Reserve but his innings was cut short by Chahal yet again as he dismissed him for the third time in the series.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 14:34 IST