India vs Oman Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, where and how to watch IND vs OMN match live on TV and online

Suryakumar Yadav's India will face Oman in the final Group A Asia Cup 2025 fixture on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The team have already registered two wins, cementing a place in the Super 4s. The fixture against Jatinder Singh-led Oman will give India a much-needed chance to further fine-tune their skills ahead of the all-important game against Pakistan on Sunday, September 14. India will take on Oman in the Asia Cup on Friday. (HT_PRINT)

In both previous games, India chased the target down, and Suryakumar Yadav will probably look to bat first if he wins the toss to get some experience setting the target. The contest between India and Oman looks very lopsided on paper, but nothing can be taken for granted when it comes to T20 cricket.

Sanju Samson is yet to get a chance to bat in the eight-team tournament, and hence the management might send him up the order to get a much-needed hit in the middle.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.

Here are all the details you need to catch the India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match live:

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match take place?

The India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match will take place on Friday, September 19, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match be played?

The India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match?

The India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.