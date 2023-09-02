India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK on TV and online in USA

Considered by some fans to be the grandest and most explosive contest in the world of cricket, India vs Pakistan match will be held as part of Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday. It is India's first match in the ongoing tournament while Pakistan are coming with high confidence after a big win over Nepal.

While India looks to open its account with a win in the tournament, Pakistan will aim to qualify into the Super 4 stage with back-to-back wins.

Against arch rivals Pakistan, Rohit Sharma-led India are expected to go all guns blazing with their best team combination. In India's last face off against Pakistan which happened at the T20 World Cup in October 2022, Virat Kohli had steered the Men in Blue out of troubled waters to register a memorable win. This time around, the format is ODIs and it will be a different ball game. But with plenty of experienced players on India's side, they seem to hold a slight edge on paper.

Meanwhile, being led by Babar Azam, Pakistan will rely heavily on its pace battery comprising Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. Babar has shown tremendous form as he slammed a blazing 151 off 131 balls against Nepal in the opening match of the tournament. In Pakistan's middle order, batters Mohammad Rizwan(44 off 50) and Iftikhar Ahmed (109 off 71) also looked in great touch in its match.

While India looks to open its account with a win in the tournament, Pakistan will aim to qualify into the Super 4 stage with back-to-back wins. One thing is for sure, that there will be plenty of excitement and tense moments in the blockbuster match.

Here are the live streaming details for the match between India and Pakistan:-

When will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, September 02, 2023.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match be telecast in USA?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast at 5:30 am ET in USA.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match in USA?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Willow TV. Live streaming will also be available on ESPN+ and Disney Bundle.