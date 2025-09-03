India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Ticket prices, booking details and how fans can grab seats for blockbuster clash

The long break from international cricket is finally going to end for Indian fans next week when the Suryakumar Yadav-led T20I side gets in action in the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE. The continental tournament will begin on September 9. India, the defending champions, have been clubbed into Group A, alongside the UAE, Oman and Pakistan. The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10. However, all eyes will be on the blockbuster clash between the two arch-rivals at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14. India could likely face Pakistan thrice in Asia Cup 2025

This will be the first time India and Pakistan will face each other in an international cricket match since the Pahalgam terror attack, which had worsened the geopolitical situation between the two neighbouring countries. In fact, the Indian team has been urged to call off their match against the Salman Ali Agha-led side; however, the Indian Sports Ministry stated last month that while bilateral contests between India and Pakistan remain off the table, multilateral tournaments will not be restricted.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Ticket prices and booking details

Ahead of the start of the tournament, the Asian Cricket Council opened the booking portal, and fans can choose among three packages to book their tickets.

Here's how fans can grab seats for blockbuster clash...

Package 1: Covers all Group A matches featuring India, Pakistan, Oman and UAE. Prices start at AED 475 (Rs11,000).

Package 2: Provides access to all Super 4 matches. Prices start at AED 525 (Rs12,500).

Package 3: A special bundle for fans, including tickets to two key Super 4 clashes — A2 vs B2 (September 25) and A1 vs B1 (September 26) — along with the Asia Cup Final (September 28). Starting price: AED 525 (Rs12,500).

This will be the 17th edition of the Asia Cup, which will feature eight teams. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong form Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the single-group Super Four stage, where all teams will face each other. The top two teams will qualify for the final, which will take place on September 28 in Dubai.