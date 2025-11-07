Search Search
Friday, Nov 07, 2025
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Hong Kong International Sixes: When and where to watch IND vs PAK live online and on TV

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 10:51 am IST

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Hong Kong International Sixes: Here are the details of when and where to watch the exciting clash online and on TV.

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Hong Kong International Sixes: The thrilling Hong Kong International Sixes returns, with cricketing arch-rivals India and Pakistan set to clash on Friday at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik will captain the Indian side, while Pakistan will be led by dynamic all-rounder Abbas Afridi, promising an exciting contest between the two teams.

Dinesh Karthik will captain the Indian side in the Hong Kong International Sixes.(PTI)
Dinesh Karthik will captain the Indian side in the Hong Kong International Sixes.(PTI)

India-Pakistan cricket relations reached a low point following the Pahalgam attack, with tensions evident during the 2025 Asia Cup when Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. It remains to be seen whether India will maintain the same stance in today’s Hong Kong Sixes clash on November 7.

Hong Kong Sixes features a six-over format with six players per team. The structure is straightforward: the top three teams from each group compete in a round-robin, with the two best-performing sides from each group advancing to the quarterfinals.

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming

When will the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will take place on Friday, November 7 at 1:05 PM IST..

Where will the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will take place at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground in Hong Kong.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match?

The live broadcast of India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will be available on television on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match?

The India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

Squads

India: Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.

Pakistan: Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
Follow Us On