India vs Pakistan: Statistical highlights of India innings

An all-round performance from India ensured that they beat Pakistan by a comfortable margin of eight wickets to top the Group A of Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai, on Wednesday. Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spinner Kedar Jadhav scalped three wickets each while skipper Rohit Sharma played a crucial knock of 52 during India’s chase as the ‘Men in Blue’ crossed the line with 21 overs to spare.

Hindustan Times takes a look at the important numbers and milestones that Team India crossed in their comfortable win over Pakistan -

In terms of the number of balls left after India chased down the target, this is their largest victory margin against Pakistan in ODIs.

In terms of wickets in hand, this is India’s joint-biggest margin of victory against Pakistan in ODIs.

Also, this latest win in the Asia Cup is India’s 10th consecutive successful chase in the continental event.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put on a partnership of 86 for the opening wicket and they helped the ‘Men in Blue’ chase down the target comfortably. The duo also crossed few milestones along the way during their scintillating innings.

This was the 23rd fifty plus partnership between Dhawan and Rohit and the 11th half-century partnership for the first wicket between this pair — joint third most among Indian pairs for first wicket along with Sunil Gavaskar-Kris Srikkanth. Only Sourav Ganguly-SachinTendulkar (23) and Virender Sehwag-Tendulkar (18) have more than the swashbuckling current Indian opening pair.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 23:51 IST