India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK on television and online

In what will be a highly-entertaining affair, India take on Pakistan in their upcoming group stage fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup, in New York on Sunday. All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Co, who will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins, after defeating Ireland in their campaign opener. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways, having lost to co-hosts USA in their opener. India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) and his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam.(AFP)

Kuldeep Yadav is expected to be included in the playing XI and could be his side's key player. His match-up against Babar Azam will be interesting to watch. This also means that one out of Axar Patel or Ravindra Jadeja may sit on the bench. Rohit and Virat Kohli are expected to open for Team India and Rishabh Pant will take the No. 3 slot.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

After Pakistan's defeat vs USA, Babar blamed his side's bowlers. The conditions have already proved useful for seamers, as shown by Jasprit Bumrah. So, we could see Shaheen Shah Afridi and Pakistan's pace battery get back to form on Sunday.

Squads-

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

When will the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup group stage match take place?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup group stage match will take place on Sunday (June 9), 8:00 PM IST. Toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup group stage match take place?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup group stage match will take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in New York.

Where will the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup group stage match be broadcasted live on television in India?

In India, the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup group stage match will be broadcasted live on television via Star Sports and DD Sports.

Where will the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup group stage match be live streamed in India?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup group stage match will be live streamed in India via Hotstar.