India vs Pakistan thriller among ICC's top five 2022 T20 World Cup matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has put out a list of five of the best matches thus far in what has been a riveting 2022 T20 World Cup. Despite rain causing havoc, particularly in Group 1, there have been time for some extraordinary matches that have featured teams considered as favourites stumbling to comparatively unheralded sides.

Topping the least, unsurprisingly, is the thriller for the ages that was played out between India and Pakistan at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground earlier this week. Pakistan had recovered from a shaky start, only to then make a shaky end to the innings and score a competitive total of 159/8 on the back of half-centuries to Shan Masood (52*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51).

ALSO READ | ‘Can’t drop KL Rahul…': India batting coach's huge hint about Rishabh Pant's chances vs South Africa in T20 World Cup

India ended up getting off to an even shakier start with KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav all falling within the powerplay. combined well with Hardik Pandya (40) for a partnership of 113 to keep India in the game, before producing some late heroics to win the game for his side. Kohli smashed consecutive sixes from the final two deliveries of the penultimate over off the bowling of Haris Rauf, leading to a final over from Mohammad Nawaz that had to be seen to be believed.

“There were wickets lost, waist high no balls, free hits, sixes, wides and byes in an action-packed final over that eventually saw India prevail by four wickets in a memorable encounter,” said the ICC in its description of the chaotic action in the 20th over of the Indian innings. Kohli ended the game unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls.

Pakistan's stunning loss to Zimbabwe came next. Zimbabwe managed to get a low total of 130/8 on board but their bowlers ensured that the going would be extremely difficult for Pakistan. Star all-rounder Sikandar Raza had led the way with three wickets and he also effected the run out off the final ball that kept Pakistan down to 129/8. Zimbabwe won by a run and are suddenly in a better position to sneak through to the semi-finals.

The other matches featured in the list are from the first round, with Ireland's sensational chase against Scotland being third on it. UAE's valiant efforts to defend a target of 112 against the Netherlands came next and the list is squared off by Namibia's heart-breaking defeat to the UAE that confirmed that they won't make it to the Super 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON