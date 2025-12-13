India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs PAK live on TV and online

The Ayush Mhatre-led India began the U19 Asia Cup in some style as the side registered a comprehensive and emphatic 234-run win in their tournament opener against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The team is now ready for a big challenge as India gears up to take on Pakistan in the tournament. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the star of the show against the UAE, smashing 171 runs off 95 balls, including nine fours and 14 sixes, setting the world record for smashing the most maximums in a single innings in a Youth ODI. India will take on Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup on Sunday. (BCCI)

Hence, it is no surprise that the 14-year-old sensation will once again be the player to watch out for when India take the field against the arch-rival. Suryavanshi has gone from strength to strength, and he would look to leave a mark against Pakistan and make the world take notice of his enviable talent.

India captain Ayush Mhatre will also aim to get going with the bat after failing to set the stage on fire in the opening match against the UAE. It is safe to say that India start as firm favourites for the clash against Pakistan, but eventually, it will all boil down to whether the side is able to play to its potential or not.

Squads:

India U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhigyan Kundu(wicketkeeper), Harvansh Pangalia, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Vedant Trivedi, Kishan Kumar Singh, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil.

Pakistan U19: Usman Khan, Farhan Yousaf (captain), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor(wicketkeeper), Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Abdul Subhan, Mohammed Huzaifa, Mohammad Shayan, Niqab Shafiq, Ahmed Hussain.

Here are all the telecast and streaming details about the U19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan:

When will the U19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan be played?

The U19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, December 14, at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10 AM IST.

Where will the U19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan be played?

The U19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Which channels will broadcast the U19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan?

The U19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming of the U19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan be available?

The U19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.