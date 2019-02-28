India vs Pakistan World Cup clash: Former England captain Michael Vaughan speaks about the issue

Amidst the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, which has cast a shadow in their impending clash in the upcoming World Cup, former England captain Michael Vaughan has come out with his opinion.

“The Champions Trophy final in 2017 [between India and Pakistan] was the most-watched sporting event that year. That’s the magnitude of the game. I hope it goes ahead and I’m sure it will. Sport has to separate itself and go on. That game will be a spectacle that everyone in Manchester will be looking forward to,” Vaughan told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Earlier this week, Indian captain Virat Kohli said that any decision which will be taken by the Indian government will be followed by the team.

“Our sincere condolences to the families of CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama attack. We stand by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI decides to do. We will go by what the government and the Board decides, we will respect that,” Kohli said at the presser in Vizag.

Indian coach Ravi Shastri on Friday also weighed in on the controversy surrounding the future of the match which is scheduled for June 16.

“It’s entirely left to the BCCI and the government. They know exactly what is happening and they will take a call. We will go by what they decide. If the government says it’s that sensitive you do not need to play the World Cup, I will go by my government,” Ravi Shastri was quoted as saying by Times Now.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 20:45 IST