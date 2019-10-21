e-paper
India vs Soth Africa: Dean Elgar retires hurt after getting hit on the head by Umesh Yadav delivery

IND vs SA: Elgar had been waging a lone battle until he was hit on the head while ducking to a delivery that didn’t rise as expected.

cricket Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Dean Elgar gets hit on the head during Day 3 of the third Test at Ranchi between India and South Africa.(BCCI Photo)
         

South African opener Dean Elgar on Monday suffered a blow on his head as he was struck by an Umesh Yadav delivery during his team’s second innings on Day 3 of the third Test against India at Ranchi. With Proteas bowled out for 162 in the first innings, Indian captain Virat Kohli enforced the follow on. The tourists were struggling the second innings too as Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami reduced them to 22/4.

IND vs SA - 3rd Test, Day 3 - LIVE UPDATES

Elgar had been waging a lone battle until he was hit on the head while ducking to a delivery that didn’t rise as expected. Elgar was hit on the helmet on the right side of his head and immediately sat down on the ground. The India players surrounded him as they were concerned about the South African’s state.

ALSO READ: ‘Rohit Sharma taking revenge on himself’: Shoaib Akhtar elaborates why - Watch

The umpires decided to take Tea with the Proteas at 29/4, as the southpaw walked off with the physio.

Elgar was batting on 16 when he had to retire hurt. The tourists are in dire straights once again and look like heading for another big defeat, which will give India their first ever clean sweep over the Proteas.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 15:29 IST

